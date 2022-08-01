Get Ready for the November 8 Election

Roxy Banta

By the time the paper comes out, the Aug. 2 primary vote will be underway. It is time to turn our sights to the Nov. 8 election. Go to BeBallotReady.vote to check your voting status.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 11. Our club is hosting a Meet the Candidates event from 3 to 5 p.m. Candidates for Federal, State, Legislative, School Board, and others will be there for you to meet in the Arizona Room at Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd. (This event is paid for by the Sun Lakes Democratic Club and not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.)

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 8, in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club, with a Meet and Greet starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Our meetings are always open to the public (masks are recommended). We offer in-person as well as hybrid (Zoom*) meetings. We will also continue food and/or monetary donations to Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank, with a drop-off point in the parking lot at Sun Lakes Country Club.

Speakers for August:

Laura Metcalfe, East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Governing Board Candidate, District 5

Ms. Metcalfe is director of Innovation and Transformation at Career Success Schools. She has 27 years of educational experience to bring to the EVIT Board and is passionate about what EVIT provides the community to support public school children, families, and local employment.

Javier Ramos, Candidate for U.S. House, CD 5

Mr. Ramos is an Arizona native and an ASU Law School graduate. He has over 20 years of experience in tribal law, working with Washington, D.C., to protect voting rights, the environment, water, education, small business, employment benefits, infrastructure, youth, and equality for Arizonans.

Jennifer Pawlik, LD 17 AZ House Representative

Rep. Pawlik will review the 2022 legislative session and the state budget. As an educator, she has great insight for the educational needs of our district and the state. She is running for reelection to the AZ House from LD 13.

The Democratic winner for AZ Senate, LD 13

The winner of the Democratic primary election, AZ Senate, LD 13, will discuss their campaign for the general election.

If you have any questions, please contact Roxy Banta at 480-899–5696 or [email protected]

*If you would like to attend via Zoom, please email Weldon at [email protected] to request the Zoom link. Please include your name, email address, and phone number.