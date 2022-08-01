Rotary Club Announces Its 2022-23 Leadership Team

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

At a recent Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) meeting held at Sun Lakes Palo Verde Country Club, the Rotary International (RI) District 5495 incoming district governor, Larry Horton, welcomed the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes 2022-23 board, officers, and committee chairs to their new positions. RI officer-themed pins were awarded to Stephen Phair, club president; Victoria Flatley, president-elect; Jon Lyons, immediate past president and sergeant at arms; Kristine Schultz, secretary; Stan Kaufman, treasurer; Dick Thomas, Rotary Foundation director; Dr. Honora Norton, public image director; Bob Phillips, Foundation 2000 director and, along with Dave Ouradnik, RCSL Golf Tournament co-chair; Debbie Bailey, Membership Committee chair; Gary Kay, Education Committee chair; Judi Edmonds, Charity and Community Service and Peace Building Committees chair; Bill McCoach, Program Committee chair; David Mork, club historian and Heritage Project coordinator; and Peter Meade, Fundraising Committee.

Rotary International’s 2022-23 president Jennifer Jones imagines a Rotary where members act to make their dreams become reality and where they make the most of their club experiences. As the first woman RI president, she urges members to engage more with each other and use these connections to build partnerships that change the world. Rotary International, with a membership of over 1.2 million men and women in 140 countries, improves people’s lives, locally and globally, through service. To learn more about RCSL, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.