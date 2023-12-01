Get Your Tickets Before They Sell Out!

Chandler Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Neighbors Who Care (NWC) join host Risen Savior Lutheran Church to announce the Deck the Holidays with CSO and NWC on Sunday, Dec. 3, for two shows; one at 3 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., inside Risen Savior Lutheran Church Worship Center. Search for tickets on Eventbrite.com or chandlersymphony.com. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

For more information, contact Neighbors Who Care at 480-895-7133.

Enjoy the season’s best-loved music with Chandler Symphony Orchestra. The new location permits more seating. Proceeds will co-benefit Chandler Symphony Orchestra and Neighbors Who Care.