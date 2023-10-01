Halloween and Pet Safety

First and foremost, your bowl of candy should be for trick-or-treaters, not for Spot and Kitty. While your favorite Halloween pumpkin and decorative corn are relatively nontoxic, if ingested by Spot or Kitty, they can cause gastrointestinal upset. And if the piece eaten is too large, blockage could occur. So keep an eye on your favorite candy bowl and decorations. Here are some things to remember on Goblins Night:

1) Halloween candy can be toxic. Don’t let your pet eat Halloween candy. Chocolate is toxic, and tin foil and cellophane wrappers can be hazardous if swallowed. Some candies contain the artificial sweetener xylitol, which can be poisonous to pets, even in small amounts, and can cause death! Seal your or your child’s stash and keep out of reach.

2) Be careful with candles near your pet! Sometimes an excited wagging tail can knock over a candle-lit pumpkin, leading to a fire. Consider using flameless candles to light up your jack-o’-lantern.

3) Wires and cords could harm your pet. Remember to keep wires and cords from electric lights and other decorations out of reach of your pets. Chewing on cords could cause cuts, burns, or possibly life-threatening electrical shock, not to mention a tripping hazard for you!

4) Door bells can be scary for your pet. All but the most social pets should be kept away from the front door during peak trick-or-treat hours. All those strangers repeatedly ringing the bell can be very scary and stressful.

5) Dressing your pet for Halloween. If you dress up your pet, make sure the costume is not annoying, unsafe, or that your pet is not allergic to the materials.

6) Always keep your pet’s ID on! Sometimes accidents happen, and while you are frequently opening the door for trick-or-treaters, your pup or kitty may make a run for it. The proper identification can be a lifesaver. Always, always make sure your pet has proper identification in case they escape out the door.

So, keep these things in mind and have a safe and scary Halloween. If you do suspect your pet has ingested a potentially dangerous substance, immediately call your vet or ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 or Arizona Veterinary Medical Association at 800-213-6680.

Rover’s Rest Stop Kids will be celebrating Halloween on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon in Cottonwood, Room A-7. Stop by to say hello, visit with your neighbors, enjoy refreshment, and have a laugh or two with the Kids! Costumes are optional! If you have any questions, please call 480-600-2828. See you at the Halloween Party!