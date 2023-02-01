Honor and Celebrate this Year’s Crystal Award Recipients

Congratulations to this year’s recipients who will be honored at a gala banquet at IronOaks on March 12. Each recipient represents thousands of hours of service to various organizations such as Sun Lakes Posse, Neighbors Who Care, HOA boards and committees, golf leagues, Rotary, Lions Club, and other community groups and activities that make Sun Lakes a better place to live.

Everyone is invited to attend a gala banquet at IronOaks on March 12 to show our appreciation for the dedication of these volunteers Tickets will be on sale at the IronOaks Concierge Desk beginning Jan. 30. Tickets are $30 per person (inclusive of tax and tip), cash or checks only, please.