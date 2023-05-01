IO Pickleball and Tennis Clubs’ Play It Forward Charity Event

IronOaks Pickleball and Tennis Clubs partnered together to host a charity event benefiting Neighbors Who Care (NWC). We quickly surpassed our goal of $10,000 and raised $20,000+. This was accomplished with donations from sponsors, members designating their AZ Tax Credits to NWC, entry fees, and over $2,000 in 50/50 contributions. Additionally, homeowners were in a giving spirit.

The weather was picturesque, the Racquet Center was rockin’ loud with music, and a grand time was enjoyed by all. It’s amazing what IronOaks Pickleball and Tennis Clubs can achieve when partnering together.

We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who played, volunteered, and donated. A special shout-out to Sprouts for providing lunch for over 200 participants.

If you want to be part of our sponsorship or volunteer committee, please contact Judy Gahide at [email protected].

Life is great in Sun Lakes!