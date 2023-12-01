It’s Time for Bocce Ball!

John Terranova, President

With the new bocce courts in place, 200 Sun Lakers registered to play the first session of the 2023-24 Bocce Season. Among those registering to play, 50 members are new to bocce, and many took advantage of instruction provided by Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club instructors Mike Buscaglia and Doc Heckler.

Registration, while closed for the first session, will open for the second session on Dec. 7 for those wishing to play. The second session begins play on Jan. 15, 2024, and concludes on March 17, 2024, with our Awards Banquet on March 24, 2024. Those interested can complete a registration form on the website and pay the $25 registration fee.

I encourage all who are interested in the Bocce Club here at Sisk Park to visit our website www.sunlakesbocceclub.com. It contains all the information required to familiarize yourself with bocce ball, the Sisk Park Club way, including Club Play and Rules of the Game, the official overview and rules for playing bocce ball with the club. Also, you will find detailed information regarding the club and the board of directors, along with up-to-date news articles.

As always, all new players to the game, or those who require it, can request instruction by the Training Committee by forwarding an email to the attention of the membership director at [email protected].