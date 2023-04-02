Jewish Congregation News

The April service at the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) will be held on Friday, April 8. This will be right in the middle of the Passover holiday. The congregation conducts services each month on the second Friday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel. For additional information or to have your questions answered about SLJC services, call 480-612-4413.

Looking ahead to May, the last group attending the Hale Theatre will occur on Saturday, May 20, when Bye Bye Birdie will be performed. Tickets are $40. Call 480-802-9455 or 480-802-3608 for more information or to make reservations.