JWV Joins Forces with ARC to Support the Troops

Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 (JWV) supports many of Arizona’s veterans nonprofit organizations throughout the year with funds raised primarily from Poppy Drives at Fry’s stores and Mesa Market Place twice a year.

JWV recently presented a check for $1,000 to Support the Troops (STT), a nonprofit club set up within the Ahwatukee Recreation Center (ARC), which supports active-duty military in remote areas outside the country. These funds helped with STT expenses, and the post also collected thousands of items from JWV members at their meetings.

Support the Troops spring and fall events are chaired by Barbara Le Chaix. Volunteers gather at ARC to pack 150 identical boxes. Total shipping cost for each event is around $7,000.

JWV Senior Vice Commander Dan Tilsner fondly recalls being a young airman stationed at a tiny, remote base in Turkey during the Gulf War. “We didn’t have any comforts of home, so we were thrilled to get them. These boxes were a small token from America that said, ‘We know you are there, and we care.’ It was a big deal for us.”

Monetary donations come from ARC’s 35 clubs, American Legion Post 64, and JWV, which are used to buy supplies. Anyone wishing to contribute to future shipments may contact Barb Le Chaix at [email protected].

Boxes often include high-top socks, a T-shirt, small packs of wipes, toothbrushes and small tubes of toothpaste, decks of playing cards, a paperback book, puzzle booklets, small packs of beef jerky, snacks, gum, snack bars, pretzels, etc. To fill the spaces between the items, individually wrapped hard candy is spread throughout the box.

Military contacts are supplied by Luke Air Force Base and the Arizona Army National Guard. “Letters and special messages with pictures are received after every shipment. The letters are touching and let us know we want to continue this project as long as needed,” adds Support the Troops Chair Barbara Le Chaix.

JWV Post Commander Robert Kaplan explained, “This is the type of support JWV is all about, and we will continue to partner with STT and other veteran nonprofits that help active-duty military and veterans.”

JWV Post 619, which meets monthly from September through June, boasts members who represent a wide range of religious affiliations and participate in philanthropic activities to help veterans of all faiths. The last meeting until fall takes place on June 23 in the Poolside building at Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Boulevard in Sun Lakes. A Meet & Greet with free lox and bagels, coffee, and doughnuts starts at 9:30 a.m. The speaker, JWV Commander of the Southwest Rochel Hayman, follows at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

To learn more about JWV activities and membership, contact Elliott Reiss at [email protected] or 480-802-3281.