Kinetic Karate Classes

Charmaine Roberts

What Is Kinetic Karate?

Kinetic Karate begins with the kinetic chain. The kinetic chain is the interrelation of the nervous, muscular, and skeletal systems. Our nerves, muscles, and joints work together to create human movement.

Kinetic Karate generates movement that creates energy in our muscles and joints. The objective of a dynamic, energetic, and safe karate program is to increase flexibility, mobility, balance, coordination, strength, and power, with the added benefit of cognitive improvement through concentration and repetition of techniques.

Benefits of Kinetic Karate

This non-contact training includes karate techniques of stances, strikes, blocks, and kicks to improve your balance, muscle strength, and flexibility, as well as increase your stamina.

This class is a fun and challenging way for your body to improve and not simply maintain your current fitness level.

This class emphasizes and teaches the correct use of your body that is safe. It can be enjoyed at every age, adjusted for your own physical limitations, and result in a better quality of life.

• Improves balance and coordination

• Quickens reflexes

• Builds stamina and overall health

• Strengthens entire body

This non-contact class is fun, and it’s good for you! Come join us!

SLCC (flyers available): Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

Charmaine (Char) Roberts

• 2nd Degree Black Belt, Uechi-Ryu

• Certified Personal Trainer, NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine)

• Certified Self-Defense Instructor

• Certified PWR!Moves Instructor (Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery)

Participants Comments:

“Kinetic Karate is filled with laughter, fun, and a workout that engages every muscle. The stretching and drills cured my leg cramps and improved the pain and movement in my joints. One example is how much easier I can look over my shoulder when driving.” —Deena B.

“I started Kinetic Karate to learn something new, challenging, and different from ordinary exercise classes. I have increased self-confidence, because exercises and karate moves have improved my mental focus and concentration. I am now constantly aware of how to move my body safely while doing household tasks or outside gardening. It has become second nature to me. I am proud of what I have learned and so glad I stayed with it when I thought it would be too difficult at my 80+ age.” —Sue S.

If you have any questions, call or text Char at 602-689-5332.