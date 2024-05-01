Komeback Kids Kapture Krown

Larry Wolfe

The Spring Lakes Division Softball Tournament opened with a rare pitchers’ duel as the Skyview Digital Media squad, managed by Dave Kratz, edged the A-1 Golf Carts-sponsored team, managed by Dennis Kennedy, 5-3. Pitchers Bill Matson and Dennis Kennedy held opposing batters in check throughout the fast-paced contest. Matson did not allow a run after the second inning. No batter for either team had more than two hits. The game also featured another rarity, a triple play. With the bases loaded in the first inning, Rover Frank Tanner fielded a grounder up the middle, tagged the runner heading for third, stepped on second for a force-out, and threw to first to complete the triple-killing!

Game two was a “more normal” game, at least score-wise, as Manager Chris Jensen’s Core Consulting team upset the top-seeded Young Realty Home Team, managed by Gary Hillabolt, 13-10. (The Core Consultants’ regular season record was a woeful 3-10 prior to the tourney.) Mike Willits went 5 for 5, and Vern Rodgers had a 4 for 4 day to lead the victors.

On day two of the tourney, the upstart Core Consultants continued their unlikely run with a 15-11 win over the second-seeded Skyview Drones. Vern Rodgers again led the way, going 4 for 5.

The Young Home Team then eliminated the A-1 Golfers in an exciting 18-17 contest. Garnet Hammer went 4 for 5 with an inside-the-park homer to lead the way. Dave Douglas also had four hits, including two doubles.

On the final day of the three-day event, the Skyview Drones punched their ticket to the finals with a thrilling 12-11 win, eliminating the Young Realtors. The Drones trailed 8-6 going into the final inning before scoring six times in the seventh. They then held their breath as the Realtors scored three times in the bottom of the inning before leaving the potential tying run on second base. Dave Kratz went 4 for 4, while five teammates had three hits each for the winners.

In the championship contest, the underdog Core Consultants eked out a hard-fought 20-19 win over the Skyview Drones. Trailing 19-10, the “Komeback Kids” rallied by scoring 10 times in their last two innings. Vern Rodgers and Mike Wolfe had four hits each for the winners, while Tom Erpelding and Rene Vallieres both went 4 for 4 for the losing squad.

Congratulations to Manager Jensen, stand-in Manager Dennis LePore, and the entire Core Consultants team for winning the Lakes Division tournament “Krown”!