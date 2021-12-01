Lady Sluggers Training for New Season

Larry Wolfe

The Sun Lakes Lady Sluggers, our ladies’ senior softball team, began training and practicing for the upcoming 2022 season in November. The Sluggers play in the Valley of the Sun League, which includes teams from throughout the Southeast Valley. Last year, the schedule was cut short due to COVID-19 issues, so the ladies are hoping “to get back to normal” and have a full season in 2022.

At press time, the schedule was not yet set, although it is expected that opening day will be during the first week of January. Go to the Ladies Page on our website to view the schedule and other information. Be sure to come by the Field of Dreams to cheer on our team.