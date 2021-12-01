Savvy Travelers Club Look to 2022

Jeanette Rajamaki

Join us for Savvy Travelers Club Holiday meeting in the Saguaro Room at 6:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Country Club on Wednesday, Dec 8. Holland America will be hosting a presentation to update on the new destinations for 2022 and 2023. Megan Ziegler will update on current protocols on their ships.

We will have refreshments, a couple of door prizes, and a few travel books and vendor brochures. We will have some updates on local one- and two-day getaways and how that is being handled. No dues—just come say hi. We will maintain social distancing, and I will have masks for those who wish them.

Where are people traveling and what was it like? Yes, we will address some of those questions.

Please contact us if you wish to receive our newsletter. Contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000 or [email protected]

We are here to support all you travelers in the Sun Lakes area so you can “Plan Your Comeback” comfortably, whether close to home or abroad, by land or by sea. Contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000 or Tami at 425-359-4852.

The following is travel currently scheduled:

March 12, 2022 – 1 week – Copper Canyon Land Tour – Pick up in Sun Lakes – 12 folks already booked. All meals included – Aerial Tramway in the Canyon – Rail Journey fully escorted and narrated. $1895 double occupancy; $2225 for Single

April 24, 2022 – 9 days/8 nights cruise on the Mississippi – Memphis to New Orleans. 1 pre-night in Memphis – all adult beverages included – Hop on excursions in ports. Optional nights in New Orleans – 42 people from Sun Lakes booked. Still a few rooms available. Single rates available for inside only.

May 21, 2022 – 7-day Alaska with Holland America out of Seattle – “Have It All.” Included is an adult beverage package, free wi-fi, specialty dining, discounts on shore excursions. Prices starting at $1999 per person for balcony.

Aug. 17, 2022 – Norwegian’s brand-new ship The Prima – Amsterdam to Reykjavik on Aug. 17 to Aug. 25. Two ports in Norway. Ship 92% sold out. 18 folks booked. We will do a couple nights pre in Amsterdam and two nights post in Reykjavik. Call for pricing. Beverage package available and specialty dining included.

Jan. 19, 2023 – Egypt with option to Jordan and Petra – 11 days Egypt, 4 nights on the Nile River. Approx. pricing for double $4799 includes Economy Air – $5599 single includes Economy Air. – intra flights are included in the price as well as taxes. $3199 per person double occupancy – single – $3999 excludes air if you have miles. Lots of extras included and optional. Jordan and Petra extra $899 double and $1199 for single. Intra air from Cairo into Jordan not included. Approx. $500 per person.

June 11, 2023 – Turkey and the Holy Lands with Oceania Cruises – 14 days – new ship – Vista – 1200 passengers – free gratuities – culinary class included – free wi-fi – Specialty dining included. – Currently have 13 people booked with limited availability in veranda and concierge. Unique sailing.