Leaving a Lasting Spiritual Legacy

Mark Wenz, Unity Church of Sun Lakes

Some of us think of life as having a finish line, and once we cross it, we leave a legacy for those left behind. However, in Unity we believe that a legacy isn’t something we leave behind but something we radiate right now. It is the spiritual footprint that we leave in the hearts of all we encounter.

Every time you choose peace over conflict, offer an encouraging word to a stranger, or show up for a friend in need, you are weaving your legacy. Think of your legacy not as the stone you throw into the pond but as the ripples that continue long after the stone sinks to the bottom. Did you teach someone how to forgive by being forgiving? Did you show someone the nature of God by recognizing their divinity? Your inheritance to the world isn’t a trust fund or a monument but the level of consciousness you bring to each moment.

If you are holding onto resentment, living within a lack mentality, or feeling that you are a victim of your circumstances, then you broadcast that energy to the world. If, instead, you learn to master your reactions and live in acceptance and peace, you are modeling to others a better way to live. The seeds of love you plant today may provide shade for future generations you’ll never even meet.

To leave a lasting spiritual legacy, choose to live with grace, gratitude, and generosity of your time and resources. If you’re attuned to your higher self, you are creating a spiritual legacy with your elevated consciousness. Such a legacy is reflected in the way your children talk to themselves when they fail and by how your friends feel when they are with you. The universe didn’t put you here to simply get by but to express your divinity in a way that only you can. Dare to share your love and to shine your light by connecting to your divine potential. Your legacy doesn’t start the moment you leave the world but rather the moment you wake up to realize who you really are.

In Unity we believe that Jesus was the example rather than the exception. He taught us how to have a direct connection to God without the need for an intermediary. His legacy is the shattering of the illusion of separation with God and with each other.

The greatest legacy you can create is by being a window through which the light of God shines brightly. You have the power to create such a legacy each day of your life.

Learn more about connecting with your spiritual self at Unity Church of Sun Lakes. We meet every Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts room at Sun Lakes Country Club. All are welcome!

(Most of the content of this piece is a paraphrase and summation of Reverend Jeanne Kinton’s talk on 5/3/26).