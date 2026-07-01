Democratic Candidates for State and Local Offices Featured at July 13 Meeting

wight Flatt

Primary Candidates vying for a spot on the November general election ballot will highlight the Sun Lakes Democratic Club’s (SLDC) July 13 meeting in the Navajo Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. A social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Leading off the list of speakers will be Dr. Teresa Leyba Ruiz, one of the two Democratic candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. A product of Arizona’s public education system, Dr. Ruiz earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University. As the eighth President of Glendale Community College, she understands the administrative end of education and the influence political efforts have on our education system.

Other candidates speaking whose race may be determined in the July 21 primary are the Chandler City Council races. Those candidates are Matt Orlando, candidate for Chandler Mayor and Jane Poston, Cicely Rocha-Miller and Angel Encinas all running for positions on the Chandler City Council.

Rounding out the evening will be Dr. Racquel “Rockee” Armstrong and Jacob Weinberg running for the Ariz. House in Legislative District 13 (LD13) and Kristie O’Brien running for the Ariz. Senate. Voters can expect to receive mail-in ballots starting June 24 for the election on July 21.

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club represents more than 2,500 registered Democrats in the Sun Lakes community and advocates for policies that promote a thriving, inclusive Arizona.

Residents are also invited to the club’s First Friday Coffee, held at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of each month at Denny’s, 4977 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler. The informal gathering provides an opportunity for club members to connect and discuss current issues in a relaxed setting.

As part of its community outreach, the club supports Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the meeting. Contributions may also be made online, and donors can request receipts for the Arizona dollar-for-dollar charitable tax credit.

For more information, contact Roxy Banta at 480–899-5696 or email moreinfosldc@gmail.com.