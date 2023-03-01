‘Life’s Magical Moments’ Tickets on Sale Now!

Sandy Bocynesky

Don’t wait! Get your tickets to the 41st annual spring show, “Life’s Magical Moments,” presented by the Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom will resound with wonderful music and other entertainment.

Ever think back to a time when you were younger and one of life’s milestones occurred? For instance, when you got your driver’s license or your first car? What a sense of empowerment and freedom. This was one of life’s most magical moments. As we think back, there were so many more. Chordaires will bring those magical moments to life through narration and song. And there will be some surprising fun along the way.

Chordaires have been entertaining folks in Sun Lakes for so long that their name just brings a smile to the lips of those who love a cappella music and are familiar with their outstanding annual spring performance.

Tickets can be purchased at Cottonwood’s HOA Administrative building for just $16—a bargain in today’s inflated world. Or you can go online at www.ticketsource.us/sunlakes-hoa-2. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the performance starts at 2 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Chordaires is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization.