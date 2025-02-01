Made of Metal Takes to the Skies

Pam Wortman

Made of Metal, the wildly popular men’s program at First Baptist Church Sun Lakes, takes off into the “wild blue yonder” on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m. Mike Rundle, the guest speaker, served our country as a fighter jet pilot during the Vietnam War. He will share his experience of air engagement and his walk with God during wartime.

The phrase “wild blue yonder” conjures images of limitless skies, celebrating the power, the freedom, and the majesty of aviation. Mike Rundle’s talk will capture that sense of adventure and the unknown that pilots face when they soar into the vastness of the skies.

Power, freedom, and majesty are the very things we celebrate in our walk with God. The majesty of God and His creations are unrivaled. Through God, Mr. Rundle had the power and freedom to perform his duty to our country. He will address how his belief in God made him more than a survivor. His belief gave him the power to be stronger in all walks of his life.

Walking with the Lord daily is an adventure like no other. Listening to God and giving your life over to Him opens doors to places you have never imagined yourself to be. It is the unknown that creates that sense of excitement, of pure joy you carry alongside for all to see. Mr. Rundle will delve into his life as a soldier and a Christian. It is his fighter jet experience that enables him to be a soldier for Christ.

What better way to spend a Saturday morning! But wait! There’s more! Everyone gets a free breakfast. This is happening on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m. We expect this event to be popular, so RSVP early. Call the church office at 480-895-1088 to RSVP or go online at www.fbcsl.org to register.