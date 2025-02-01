Devorah Hadassah Events

Deb Engle

Come join the fun and meet new friends!

For information on Hadassah and attending our events, please contact Eliana Bar-Shalom at 860-377-7126 or [email protected].

We are welcoming a new president of our Devorah Chapter, Marcia Garnice. Please try to attend an event online or in person or one of our Out to Lunch dates and get to meet Marcia. She is bringing with her some great new ideas for functions for our chapter. Welcome, Marcia!

Exciting news: We will be having our annual Game Day on Wednesday, April 2, at the JCC from 1 to 4 p.m. If interested in attending or helping with the planning, contact Marcia Garnice at 602-752-0379 or [email protected].

The second Wednesday of each month is our book group, called Literary Ladies, on Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

The next books we will be discussing on Zoom are as follows:

Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Flags on the Bayou, by James Lee Burke, on Wednesday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Our general meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. We will have a speaker and conduct the installation of the 2025 Devorah board. After the meeting, we will be going to lunch. RSVP to Gail Scheck at 480-570-6819.

On the third Wednesday of the month we collect non-perishable food for JFCS (Jewish Family and Children’s Services) in various communities in the East Valley between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Out to Lunches: Contact Gail Scheck at [email protected]. Dates are Jan. 29 after the meeting, Feb. 26 after the meeting, and March 26 after the meeting.

Chick Flicks is our movie group. The dates and movies vary each month but include a discussion of the film at lunch following the film.

Did you know Devorah sells greeting cards? Yes, we have cards for all occasions: birthday, condolence, bar/bat mitzvah, anniversary, get well, congratulations, in honor of, and major holidays. We sell these for $2 each or 12 for $21. Such a deal! We also have several different certificates ranging in price from $5, $18, to $100. These are ready to view at all in-person events. Contact Susan Fox at 520-705-3226 to order or to ask questions.