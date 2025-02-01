Interactive Women’s Retreat

Sun Lakes United Methodist Church and United Women in Faith invite women to a transformative retreat, “Conversations with God, Yourself, and Others: Discovering the Enneagram as a Spiritual and Relational Growth Tool.”

This will be held at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church located at 9248 E. Riggs Road on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of a ticket is $20, and each ticket includes a continental breakfast and a catered lunch! You can purchase the tickets in the church office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have dietary restrictions, let us know and we will strive to accommodate your needs.

Join us for a day of interactive learning and spiritual renewal as we explore how the Enneagram can deepen our relationship with God, foster self-awareness, and enhance connections with others.

About the keynote speaker: Joan C. Webb is a Life Coach, Spiritual Director, Christian Enneagram Coach/Consultant, and LifePlan Facilitator with a passion for helping individuals embrace their God-given design and overcome life’s obstacles. Joan has authored 13 books, including The Intentional Woman and The Relief of Imperfection.

With decades of experience, Joan inspires women to discover freedom, purpose, and joy. Learn more about her work at www.joancwebb.com.

What to expect:

• Engaging sessions on the Enneagram’s role in spiritual and relational growth;

• Opportunities for personal reflection, group discussion, and interactive activities; and

• A chance to connect with women seeking spiritual and relational growth.

Don’t miss this opportunity to refresh your spirit, connect with others, and explore tools to grow deeper in faith and relationships!