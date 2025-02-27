The Chordaires Announces New Ambassadors

Linda Ryan

The Chordaires Show Chorus announces the selection of The Ambassadors for 2025. The Ambassadors are an octet and will be featured in the Chordaires’ annual show “A Weekend in New York” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom.

The show is about three girlfriends celebrating retirement. Tickets are on sale now. Contact any member of the Chorus or purchase online at www.Chordaires.org.

This year’s Ambassadors are leads Ann Buckheister and Denise Van Dyke, tenors Libby Bender and Janet Lewis, baritones Judy Vuich and Sheryl Katz, and basses Nancy Roberts and Jan Kolstedt. Alternates are Lindy Dreyer and Susan Langan, lead; Loraine Taneja, tenor, and Alison Geislinger, baritone.

To audition for The Ambassadors, a singer must be a member of the chorus and willing and able to learn two additional songs. The songs usually have a higher level of difficulty and are accompanied by light choreography. The Ambassadors also perform at venues that cannot accommodate the whole chorus. Those selected for The Ambassadors demonstrated vocal strength and control. The directors, Barb and Kirk Hyder, also chose voices that blend well together.

The octet includes two members of each vocal section: lead, tenor, baritone, and bass. The vocal sections are based on barbershop harmony style in which women sing the same parts as men but an octave higher.

Being an Ambassador is both an honor and a commitment. It requires an extra practice session each week to ensure their harmony attains the characteristic ring of barbershop chords.

The Ambassadors will sing “A Weekend in New York” and “Dreamer’s Holiday.”