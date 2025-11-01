Maricopa County Library, Ed Robson Branch, Offers a Broad Range of Programs

Ed Robson Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings, visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November Events:

Registration is required, and space is limited. Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Recipe Swap

Monday, Nov. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Bring your favorite recipes to share! Participants will be provided with a folder in which to store all the new recipes they receive. Please bring a copy of the recipe you want to share so that we can create and pass out copies. Adults

Spice Trip Around the World (This is not an in-person program.)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Take a trip around the world with a different spice each month! Register for this program and receive an email to come to the library to pick up your spice packet with a recipe. Quantities are limited. You must register each month.

Crafting Together: Diamond Art Fun

Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Join us to create Diamond Art snowflakes and snowmen. Adults

Crafting Together: Book Page Snowflakes

Thursday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Get ready for the holidays and make some snowflake decorations out of old book pages. Adults

Reader’s Rendezvous

Monday, Nov. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join fellow readers monthly to discuss what you love to read, share some recommendations, and leave with new titles to read! This will be a book club-style discussion, but it will not require a title to have been read.

Craft & Chat

Monday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Crafters unite! Bring whatever craft project you are currently working on, and let’s craft together. Work on your craft project while we chat, share ideas, and make new friends. (This is a drop-in program; no need to register.)

Veterans Day—Library Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Book Club Is My Alibi Mystery Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join library staff for our Mystery Book Club. We will discuss How to Solve Your Own Murder, by Kristin Perren, and we will hand out copies of The More the Terrier, by David Rosenfelt.

Birds and Bird Watching with Desert Rivers Audubon Society

Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Part 2 in our series, Birds and Bird Watching is the subject of this lecture series with Margaret Dykeman of Desert Rivers Audubon Society. Learn all there is to know from an expert on how to birdwatch, tools you’ll need, where to go, and the best organizations to join.

Puzzle Tournament and Puzzle Swap

Monday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Come join us for another exciting Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament at the Ed Robson Library. Teams of two to four people will compete to see who can create a 300-piece puzzle the fastest. If you don’t have a team, no problem. We can pair you up with other puzzle enthusiasts. Also, pre-tournament, we will have a Puzzle Swap. Bring puzzles you want to trade with other puzzle fans. Pre-teens through adults

Writers Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In this workshop, our topic is Reflection on Hope. There may be times when we think that hope is all that we have as we face challenges in life. What role does hope play in our lives? When do we tend to think about hope? In this workshop, we will reflect on how hope has affected our lives. Adults

Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join Duane Roen every month to learn about the basics of genealogy research. This is a 15-minute, one-on-one consultation with Duane. Please sign up to reserve your spot. Space is limited to four. Adults

Crafting Together: Cross Stitch

Thursday, Nov. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This is a recurring series for all skill levels. You will create something new each month, relax, make new friends, and have fun. Adults

Ed Robson Film Society: Broadway Danny Rose

Thursday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Join the Ed Robson Film Society where we will watch and discuss creative and enjoyable films from a variety of genres, eras, and cultures. Following each screening will be a book club-style discussion about the film. This month’s film is a Thanksgiving romp with Woody Alan and Mia Farrow, Broadway Danny Rose.

Book Break Author Talk: Laura Dave

Friday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Register now for our free online author talks, which we will stream for you at the library! Each month, attendees will have the opportunity to hear featured authors speak. This month, we are featuring best-selling author Laura Dave.

Digital Resources Presentation

Monday, Nov. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Library staff will review the library’s digital resources. We will cover Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal, as well as learn the many other resources the library has to offer. Feel free to bring your devices so that we can help you get set up with our digital resources!

Book Club with Alicia: We All Live Here

Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join Alicia to discuss our pick this month, We All Live Here, by JoJo Moyes. Copies of our next book, Small Things Like These, by Clair Keegan, will also be distributed.

Book Club with Brenda: Trust

Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Brenda to discuss our pick this month, Trust, by Hernan Diaz. Copies of The Cloisters, by Katy Hays, will be distributed for our next read.

The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.