Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room.

9/02. 1st Bill Bade 12+22, 2nd Richard Lewin 10+100, 3rd Royce Bohning 10+21, Low Barb Bade 2-68

9/09. 1st Pat Donahue 12+50, 2nd Royce Bohning 12+1, 3rd Richard Lewin 11+37, Low Joe Therin 1-95, 24 Hand Bill Bade

9/16. 1st Pat Donahue 13+79, 2nd Jean Drenthe 11+60, 3rd Jack Besch 11+47, Low Eldon Drenthe 2-115, 24 Hand Pat Donahue, Bill Bade

9/23. 1st Bob Mariano 14+110, 2nd Jeff Scott 12+100, 3rd Richard Lewin 9+12, Low Bill Bade 4-95

9/30. 1st Bob Mariano 13+72, 2nd Eldon Drenthe 11+51, 3rd Jean Drenthe 10+58, Low Ted Jacobs 1-103, 22 Hand Eldon Drenthe

Sunday Night Euchre

We play Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

9/07. 1st Jeff Scott 73, 2nd Jack Besch 70, 3rd Judy Turner 66

9/14. 1st Maddie Imlay 77, 2nd Judy Turner 76, 3rd Jack Besch 70

9/21. 1st Peggy Acton 81, 2nd Tom Gillis 79, 3rd Bev Johnson 72

9/28. 1st Dave Smits 72, 2nd Jeff Scott 71, 3rd Judy Hawkins 69

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

9/03. Women: 1st Judy Casey 843, 2nd Jackie Baker 835, 3rd Trudy Alexander 457; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 845, 2nd Steve Kauffman 801, 3rd Maurice Stein 681

9/10. Women: 1st Trudy Alexander 765, 2nd Shirley Stein 747, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 698; Men: 1st Jack Besch 785, 2nd Tom Gillis 771, 3rd Konrad Spicker 696

9/17. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 714, 2nd Shirley Stein 668, 3rd Donna Kick 666; Men: 1st Jack Besch 659, 2nd Tom Gillis 607, 3rd Bob Reeves 570

9/24. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 764, 2nd Trudy Alexander 733, 3rd Shirley Stein 709; Men: 1st Tim Kick 670, 2nd Konrad Spicker 569, 3rd Tom Gillis 557

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

9/05. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 609, 2nd Jackie Baker 458, 3rd Lillian Look 369; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 574, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 563, 3rd Konrad Spicker 560

9/12. Women: 1st Marlene Hinkle 696, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 611, 3rd Lillian Look 407; Men: 1st Ken Reidenbach 849, 2nd Bob Reeves 828, 3rd Jack Besch 805

9/19. Women: 1st Sandy Bullock 784, 2nd Judy Casey 610, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 575; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 766, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 669, 3rd Konrad Spicker 644

9/26. Women: 1st Lillian Look 760, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 648, 3rd Donna Kick 613; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 686, 2nd Tim Kick 684, 3rd Jack Bigus 565