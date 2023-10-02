Maricopa County Library, Ed Robson Branch, Offers a Broad Range of Programs

Ed Robson Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings, visit mcldaz.org/ed-robson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October Events:

Registration is required, and space is limited.

Crafting Together Series

Oct. 4, 12, 18, and 26 from 10 to 11/11:30 a.m.

Join us once a week for a unique craft! Each session provides an opportunity to create something new. Learn a new activity while you engage with the community, relax, and have fun. All skill levels are welcome to attend, as we enjoy crafting together! All materials are provided.

This month’s all-ages crafts are Spine-Chilling Spiderwebs (Oct. 4) and Little Monster Luminaries (Oct. 26).

This month’s adult crafts (ages 5 and up) are Booook Page Pumpkins (Oct. 12) and Candy Corn Mason Jars (Oct. 18).

Register at www.mcldaz.org/ed-robson or call 602-652-3000.

Watercolor Instruction

Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon

Join Rachel, artist and owner of Pink Puddle Studio, for a watercolor painting session. She will teach you how to paint desert plants. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged. Take time today to be creative. Your heart and mind will thank you!

Vaccination Day

Monday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your shot! Get up to date with your COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the library. Drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Desert Wildlife and Safety with PHS

Monday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary will be bringing animals to the library! Join us to learn about desert wildlife, safety, conservation, and coexistence with the natural world. There will be animals to meet and an opportunity to interact!

Solar Eclipse Presentation

Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn about the solar eclipse happening this month! This illuminating session will provide information about the eclipse, how to view it, and a fun craft.

Family History and Writing Workshop: A Hero’s Journey

Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In this workshop we will discuss the features of a hero’s journey, write about one of our own heroes’ journeys (or a family member’s), and share that story with other participants.

Solar Eclipse Viewing and Craft

Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

It’s here! The solar eclipse will be visible during this window of time. Snag some free solar eclipse glasses to view it and join us for a craft.

AZ Paranormal Investigations Presentation

Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon

Come learn about the most haunted locations in Arizona! We’ll learn about each location, evidence collected, and the tools used to collect evidence.

Understanding Grief and Mourning

Friday, Oct. 20, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Grief and loss can be an overwhelming experience, but the more you know about what to expect, the less frightening it is.

The Ed Robson Film Society

Friday, Oct. 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This series is based around watching and discussing relevant and important films from around the world. This month’s selection is Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer’s Journey (2015). Following the screening, we will have a book club-style discussion based around the film.

Book Club

Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join library staff in discussing our pick, How to Sell a Haunted House. If you can’t make Tuesday, join us on Wednesday! Copies of our next book will be available at the end of the meeting.

Book Club

Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join library staff in discussing our pick, How to Sell a Haunted House. If you can’t make Wednesday, join us on Tuesday! Copies of our next book will be available at the end of the meeting.

Solve A Mystery

Saturday, Oct. 28

Check online for session availability

Grab a friend and help solve a mystery! Using a team of your friends and family, solve the mystery of Mystic Messenger. If you don’t have a team, sign up and work with someone new! Sign up for the hour time that works for you. Minimum of one person, maximum of six.

E-Resource Presentation

Monday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Library staff will review the library’s electronic resources. We will cover Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal. Feel free to bring your device so we can help you get set up with our electronic resources.

This is intended to help with library-related resources, and this is not for overall technology help.

