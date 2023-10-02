Sun Lakes: CWPV – Message from the President

Leonard Horst

Hello and welcome to October! This is a month filled with celebrations and special events. We have International Coffee Day, Model T Day, World Communion Day, Country Music Month, and it’s National Cookie Month! Here in Cottonwood Palo Verde, we have multiple TAD shows, the annual Country Hoedown, and the annual Budget presentation. All of our amenities are open and ready for your enjoyment. Please check out the new pool decks at Palo Verde, Michigan, and the Cottonwood kids’ pool. There is new furniture at the Palo Verde pool, and the Sisk Park update is complete and ready to use. Bring your cornhole boards and enjoy the new turf area or bring your bocce balls and enjoy the fully renovated courts at Sisk Park! Our golf, tennis, and pickleball clubs are in full swing for the season. We are an active adult community, and we have something for everyone!

Welcome back to our friends and neighbors who escaped the furnace we endured this summer! Now we are in the best months of the year. You are invited to enjoy all the amenities of our association. Have a great month!