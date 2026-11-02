Maricopa County Library November Events

Maricopa County Library, Ed Robson Branch offers a broad range of programs that are free for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 and is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 2026 Events

Registration is required and space is limited. Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Recipe Swap

Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Bring your favorite recipes to share! Please bring a copy of the recipe you want to share so that we can create and pass out copies. Adults.

Spice Trip Around the World (This is not an in-person program.)

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Take a trip around the world with a different spice each month! Registrants will receive an email to come to the library to pick up your spice packet with a recipe. You must register each month.

Book Page Snowmen

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.

Come create snowmen from old book pages. Adults.

UFO Discussion Group

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.

The truth is out there! Join our UFO Discussion Group as we review the latest information on extraterrestrial life. We will discuss current sightings, past events, and research, as well as books, films, websites, and gatherings for those interested.

Pink Eraser Printing

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m.

Using old school pink erasers, we will carve designs and use them to print on cards and craft paper. Come join us for this simple unique craft. Adults.

Reader’s Rendezvous

Monday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.

Join fellow readers monthly to discuss what you love to read, share some recommendations, and leave with new titles to read! This will be a book club style discussion, but it will not require a title to have been read. Adults.

Tech Training Tuesday: Canva

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.

Learn this versatile tool for creating flyers, presentations, social media posts, cards, letters, and more. Adults.

Veterans Day—Library Closed

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Crafting Together: Crochet

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.

Join us as we crochet a holiday garland. Adults.

Book Club Is My Alibi

Friday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

Join Library Staff for our Mystery Book Club. We will discuss The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer, and hand out our next book, One of Us Knows by Alyssa Cole. Adults.

Craft and Chat

Monday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.

Crafters unite! Bring whatever craft project you are currently working on and let’s craft together. Work on your craft project while we chat, share ideas, and make new friends. (This is a DROP-IN program, no need to register.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Book Page Jar Candles

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.

Creating without the consumption and waste. We will be crafting a book page jar candle. Adults.

Writing Workshop: I Thought They’d Always Be There

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.

Join presenter Duane Roen to discuss and write about those people we miss: I Thought They’d Always Be There. Adults.

Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Join Duane Roen every month to learn about the basics of genealogy research. This is a one-on-one consultation with Duane. Please sign up to reserve your spot. Space is limited to four. Adults

The Ed Robson Film Society: Citizen Kane (1941)

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m.

Join the Ed Robson Film Society, where we will watch and discuss films from a variety of genres. This month’s film stars Orson Wells in his landmark film, Citizen Kane, 1941. Adults.

Book Break Author Talk: William Kent Kreuger

Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.

Join us at the library each month as we watch one of the free online author talks available through our website! Each month we will stream a prerecorded interview featuring a different author. This month we are featuring William Kent Kreuger. Adults.

Meadowlark Presents: Timeless Classics

Monday, Nov. 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Join us for a musical performance by Meadowlark, as they perform beloved songs from the 1940s through the Baby Boomer era. Timeless Classics is a celebration of the songs you grew up with—music that sparks memories, inspires spontaneous sing-alongs, and brings smiles to faces. All ages.

Book Club With Brenda

Monday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.

Join Brenda to discuss our pick this month, The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner. Copies of our next read, The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews will be distributed. Adults.

Book Club with Zoe

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.

Join Zoë to discuss our pick this month, The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly. Copies of our next book, Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club by Martha Hall Kelly, will be distributed. Adults.

Thanksgiving—Library Closed

Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27

Digital Resources Presentation

Monday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.

Library Staff will review the library’s digital resources, including Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal. Please bring your smartphone and/or tablet! Adults.