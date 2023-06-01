Mario Carranza Volunteer of the Year by Chandler PD

Kate King Turner

On April 20 veteran Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) member Mario Carranza was the proud recipient of several awards at the Chandler Police Department’s Volunteer Appreciation Banquet. Mario was recognized as a Platinum Award winner for his 6,000-plus hours of volunteer service with the CPD. He also was granted the Longevity Award for having volunteered for a minimum 2,880 hours through his 18 years of service to date. And most impressive of all, he received the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 for his outstanding contribution to the CPD personnel and the citizens of Chandler.

Mario became a volunteer with the CPD on Feb. 5, 2005, assisting in a variety of duties. Officer Erin O’Bryan said of him, “Mario has done it all to help my patrol team. From scooping dead animals to completing tows, blocking traffic, and numerous other daily activities, Mario can always be counted on for assistance. He is pleasant and always smiling. Our police department is lucky to have him.”

Mario was one of 26 VIPS (Volunteers in Policing Service) recognized at the event, which was held at the Ashley Castle after three years of hiatus due to COVID-19. All those in attendance were happy to be back celebrating the enormous contributions of the volunteers. Mario said, “The contribution of several volunteers was recognized, and I was very surprised and grateful to have received the major award. It was an awesome night!”

It was no surprise to members of SLCT that Mario was recognized for his selfless volunteerism, as he has always been quick to volunteer for jobs with the theater as well. For him to get such a high level of appreciation is appropriate and well-deserved. Congratulations, Mario!