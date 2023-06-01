Jan Nelson, BJ Schuyler, Bonnie Kane, and Judy Onken Christine LeCoutre, Patti Conroy, Marilyn Lloyd, and Val Weiss Jan Hawkes

Susan Lamb

Woodstock Peace-Love-Golf was the theme for the April 18 Member-Guest Tournament at Palo Verde. It was a blast from the past with the tie-dyed shirts, bell bottom pants, headbands, and suede vests. Mary Nelson and her guest won best costume, and Anita Barber won best decorated golf cart.

We started with donut holes and coffee laced with Baileys, then moved on to tequila sunrise Jell-O shots on the course, with fake doobies handed out by our fun-loving mother hippie. The game was an easy two-person scramble, with prize money going to more than a third of the field.

The lunch banquet was a wild riot of color, from the tie-dyed table runners and painted wine bottles to the colorful daisies and peace doves. A group calling themselves “The Beatlettes” performed a golf version of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.” We ended the day with $600 in raffle payouts! Congratulations to all the winners!

A groovy good time was had by everyone, even the Pro Shop!