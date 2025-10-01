Masquerade Dinner Dance October 26

John Yu

The 2025 Halloween Ball will thrill you with music, dinner, and dance at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom. Come for a dance lesson from 4 to 4:45 p.m. or just come to the dinner dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood Grill is available from which to order. A complete bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening.

Come as you are or dust off your old costumes and dress up, but whatever you do, come and have a fun evening. The music will be provided by our favorite duo Midnight Moon, playing dance music that spans the decades for Arizona two-step, country two-step, swing, waltz, cha cha, nightclub 2-step, rumba, foxtrot, and tango. The music will always focus on the pop songs of the times and be easy to listen to, danceable, and always played at a sound level that allows for conversation and dining.

Admission at 5 p.m. is $10 per person. If you come for the lesson at 4 p.m., admission is $20 per person. Due to costumes, there will be no dress code enforced; however, speedos, bikinis, and flip-flops are not considered costumes, please!

Call or text 480-699-7334 if you have any questions. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. As always, our friends at SunBird Golf Club are invited to join us, as well as the general public.