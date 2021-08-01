Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank Needs You to Help

Ellen Engel

Is it possible that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel? The year and a half has been a long and dark time in our history. We now see people emerging and opening up their doors. We can help Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank again. We now have two drop-off places for food and/or cash. Sun Lakes Country Club reception has a receptacle where you can drop off food. Matthew’s Crossing cannot take food that has expired.

Also open to the public on the first Tuesday (a change from Monday) of each month is the Bridge Club. Pickups there take place at Risen Savior Lutheran Church on Alma School Road from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. At this location, we are able to take food and cash donations.

For the month of June, we collected 153 pounds of food from Sun Lakes Country Club. We know that many people are still struggling to put food on the table for their families and are also working poor.

Reach Out Sun Lakes, consisting of a small group of dedicated individuals, has been collecting food from several Sun Lakes clubs and religious organizations since 2008. We need more volunteers. We could sure use some more help. We need people who may be able lift heavy weights. On that list is Sun Lakes Bridge Club, Unity Church, Democratic Club, our Jewish community, and there is a box in the Sun Lakes Country Club to bring nonperishable food. Each year, up until 2020, we collected about 4,000 pounds of food and $5,000. As we move into a post-pandemic environment, we look forward to increasing our donations to at least that level again. We would also welcome other organizations who would like to donate.

Please consider a donation to Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Any amount would be appreciated. Their address is 1368 Arizona Avenue, #112, Chandler, AZ 85225. If you are interested in volunteering with our Reach Out Sun Lakes group of volunteers, or have any questions, please contact Ellen Engel at 480-980-6841.