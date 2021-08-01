Sun Lakes Writers Group

Barbara Schwartz

Do you enjoy writing stories, memories, or family histories?

Please plan on attending our Sun Lakes writing group. We meet at the Cottonwood Ceramics Room (A-8) each Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Please arrive at 12:30 p.m. for easy conversation before we start the meeting at 1 p.m.

Each week, we choose two words to write on the following week. You can use either one or both words, or if you choose, you can use words of your own choice! We do not critique any writings unless you personally ask for opinions.

We are a fun group, and we enjoy our creativity. We break for refreshments halfway through the meeting.

Please call Barbara at 480-388-0190 for further information.