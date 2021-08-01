Crystal Cards Plans Fall Sales

Bobbie Reed

After nearly 18 months of no public events, The Crystal Card Project looks forward to resuming public sales this fall. We are working on schedules, hoping to start in late September or early October. Watch upcoming issues of the Splash for more details.

Meanwhile, we continue our home delivery option. If you are interested in buying cards, follow the steps below to arrange for an assortment of cards to be delivered to your Sun Lakes home:

1. Send an email to [email protected] that includes:

* Your name

* Your Sun Lakes home address

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from. If you plan to share with friends, ask the volunteer to deliver extra cards.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box, along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.