What started as a conversation at a reception for Crystal Award recipients in 2016 has grown into a well-received service/charity project throughout all three Sun Lakes communities. The founding members, Bobbie Reed and Charlene Petragallo from Oakwood and Kathy Skrei from Cottonwood Palo Verde, have watched the project evolve over the years. The Crystal Card Project (CCP) is very simple. We collect new or used greeting cards, remake the cards, and sell the “new” cards throughout the community. All proceeds are donated to My Sister’s Place, a crisis center for domestic violence victims and their children.

Win! Win! Win!

Isn’t it great when a project is a win for all concerned? That certainly applies to CCP. Recycling old greeting cards that would otherwise go into the trash is a Win. Bringing community members together in a service project to remake and sell these cards is a Win. Using the proceeds to help victims of domestic violence and their children is a Win.

Nationwide Support

The CCP receives donated greeting cards from all over the United States. Some come from Sun Lakes residents who have moved “back home” and continue to collect cards from their friends/neighbors, and some come from total strangers who were the recipient of a Crystal Card.

Local Support

The stated objective of the project is to donate all proceeds from the sale of the cards. This would not be possible without the support of the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, the Sun Lakes Women’s Association, Intel, and individuals who donate funds to cover the costs of supplies and materials.

Monumental Achievement: $100,000

The conversation at the Crystal Award reception was enthusiastic about the project, but the founders never dreamed that the project would raise over $100,000. This is truly amazing given that all cards are sold for just $1. But none of this would have been possible without the support from our wonderful community. Everyone who participated by volunteering, buying cards, donating cards, or just helping spread the word to their friends and neighbors has played a part in the success of this project. We would like to extend our thanks to each and every one.

April Sales

Oakwood Clubhouse, Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun Lakes Country Club, Tuesday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Workshop: Wednesday, April 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit TheCrystalCardProject.org.