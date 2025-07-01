Niners May Results

Jim Wegman, Publicity

Summer is on its way, so be sun-smart right away. Hats that cover the ears, sunblock on all exposed skin, and gauntlets that cover the arms from your wrists up to the shirt sleeves is a good start. Do not forget your ears, nose, and those exposed legs.

Gentlemen, sadly I must report the passing of Jerry Vickery, a longtime member of our league. Jerry was a solid golfer and a very funny guy. He had a way of bringing a laugh to golf situations. Besides being a good golfer, Jerry was a very good pool shooter. Jerry left the league in 2023 due to serious health challenges, and he was missed. To Jan, his wife, and the entire Vickery family, we offer our sincere condolences.

5/1/25 2 Best Net Balls Palms. 1st Greg Wells, Sam Whitlock, Gaylord Lind, Peter Gerdik; 2nd Mike Burrell, Don Fayfar, Jim Wegman, Gary Russell; 3rd Jack Baur, Stan Posey, Carl Burnham Jr., Alan Aken; 4th (T) Paul Wilde, Mike Crewdson, Bill Flinn, Don Lewis/Ron Rudzinski, Richard Russell, Butch Bosselli, Ted Piotrowski; KPs: #4 Jim Campbell, Mike Crewdson; #7 Bob Clark, David Mork

5/08/25 Best Balls Par 3-4-5 Sonoran. 1st Jerry Richards, Mark Bernier, Jim Wegman; 2nd Dennis McMullen, Mike Kozak, Larry Swanson, Jim Theobald; 3rd (T3) Richard Russell, Greg Wells, Dennis Clark, Peter Gerdik/Joe D’Amore, Jim Thompson, Gaylord Lind/Jim Campbell, Jack Baur, David Mork, Larry Schuller; KPs: #3 Neil Anderson, Mike Crewdson; #8 Joe D’Amore, Mark Bernier

5/15/25 Individual Stableford Lakes. Flight 1: 1st Ed Anderson, 2nd Joe D’Amore, 3rd Bill Pender; Flight 2: 1st Jack Baur, 2nd (T) Neil Anderson, Don Fayfar; Flight 3: 1st (T) Nunzio Cusumano, Larry Swanson; 3rd Gary Russell; Flight 4: Jim Theobald, 2nd Bob Deken, 3rd Mike Tsangaris; KPs: #2 Mike Tsangaris, Chuck Sloan; #6 Mike Partridge, Paul Wilde

5/22/25 Low Net Palms. Flight 1: 1st Erich Tiepel; 2nd Mike Partridge; 3rd Greg Wells; 4th Ed Anderson; Flight 2: 1st Paul Wilde; 2nd (T) Neil Anderson, Stan Posey; 4th Nunzio Cusumano; Flight 3: 1st (T) Terry Henkel, Pete Stein; 3rd (T) David Mork, Garry Russell; Flight 4: 1st Jim Janowski; 2nd (T) Jerry Bernstein, Jim Theobald; 4th (T3) Alen Aken, Larry Schuller, Bill Whitely; KPs: #4 Jim Janowski, Chuck Sloan; #7 Ed Anderson, Jim Wegman

5/29/25 Team Stableford Sonoran. 1st Jerry Richards, Stan Posey, Alan Aken, Mike Tsangaris; 2nd Michal Krol, Richard Russel, Jordy Primack; 3rd Jerry Pederson, Michael Kozak, Jim Wegman, Jim Theobald; 4th Lee Boudreaux, Mike Crewdson, Cash Menicke; 5th (T) Bill Pender, Jack Baur, Larry Swanson, Ted Piotrowski/Paul Wilde, Greg Wells, Pete Stein, Butch Bosselli; KPs: #3 Jim Campbell, Sam Whitlock; #8 Mike Tsangaris, Jerry Richards

Recently, there was some discussion regarding Rule 19.1, Bunkers. The rules under 19.1 can be found on our website. Go to Game Rules, scroll down to the bottom of the section, and you will find the explanation of Rule 19.1. Hope this helps with any confusion.