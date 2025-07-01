We Are All About Connecting! Everything to Know About Neighbors Who Care’s Friendly Visiting Program

As we grow older, getting around and being social becomes more challenging. Navigating the outdoors can become scary as we grow unsteady, and avoiding falls often causes people to stay closer to home. The problem with this is that isolation can result. And the more we learn from science about the negative impacts of isolation on our health, the more we know that finding ways to connect our clients with peers is vital to their quality of life, physical and mental health, and wellbeing.

That’s why Neighbors Who Care’s Friendly Visiting program was established. Run by Robin Wilson, NWC’s volunteer manager, and volunteer Donna Petrillo, Friendly Visiting coordinator, the program begins when a client is approved to participate by our licensed social worker. At that point, Donna works with the list of volunteers interested in becoming a Friendly Visitor to align their individual characteristics with the client. Then, after introductions are made, the paired individuals meet in the client’s home and begin to get acquainted. Naturally, as friendships develop, the volunteer and client may eventually want to see a movie or enjoy a meal out together. When either of the two is traveling, we even encourage them to remain in touch by phone while apart, or perhaps even correspond with postcards if they feel led to.

As with any relationship, sometimes introductions with one or two Friendly Visitors may be necessary to find a good fit. Donna and our staff will mindfully work with both the volunteer and the client to ensure a good match is found. Robin and Donna are a great team in strengthening and growing the program.

If you think you would like to become a Friendly Visitor to one of our clients, call our office to speak to Robin at 480-895-7133, X190, or visit our website at neighborswhocare.com/volunteer to learn more.