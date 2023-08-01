Not Into Golf or Pickleball? Give New Adventures in Learning a Try!

New Adventures in Learning (aka NAIL) is an independent, self-governing, learning organization. Our mission is to provide a variety of interesting and educational opportunities at a reasonable cost to adults in the Southeast Valley. We operate in conjunction with the Maricopa County Community College District, and classes are held at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College campus in Sun Lakes.

When you first walk into our building on the corner of Riggs and Alma School Roads, you will see Alisa, Vincenza, and Bethany. They work for the Community College, and you will be impressed by their kindness and helpfulness. They will answer your questions and can walk you through joining NAIL and/or registering for classes.

We offer a wide range of NAIL presenters with different backgrounds who volunteer to share their expertise. Retired professors, financial specialists, military veterans, writers, artists, mental health workers, and medical specialists are just a few who offer classes. There are lectures, roundtables, field trips, movies, or 12-week interactive language learning. We strive to offer something for everybody!

NAIL is a great place to meet people. Come join us! Membership is only $60 a year, and registration is $20 a semester for all of the classes you would like to take. To join us, email [email protected] and request a New Adventures Student Application form or call 480-857-5500 and talk to Vincenza, Bethany, or Alisa.