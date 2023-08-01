Sun Lakes Garden Club: What Is Straw Bale Gardening?

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Sun Lakes resident Linda McCabe, who has been a Master Gardener in both California and Maricopa County, will be speaking about the benefits of straw bale gardening. The bales provide a nice alternative to growing in poor soil and help control weeds. The bales also provide a higher gardening bed to work in—a big plus in preventing an aching back.

Guests are welcome to attend one meeting or field trip before deciding to join.

Meetings are held every month (including summer) on the third Tuesday. Attendees gather at 9:30 a.m. to socialize and enjoy refreshments and coffee. During this first half hour, we greet the guests and check out gardening books from our reference library and purchase any raffle tickets.

There is also a “Free Stuff” table to review where members donate citrus or herbs or plants for other members. The meeting is called to order at 10 a.m. The meeting ends at approximately 11:45 a.m., and members and guests often go across the street to the Sun Lakes Country Club for lunch afterward.

Check out our monthly newsletters and Membership options to join the club on our website, SunLakesGardenClub.com.

The meeting location is the Chapel Center (house next door to Sun Lakes All Faiths Community Church and across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club), at 9230 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., in Sun Lakes.

For questions, call Starla Kramer, president, at 480-540-8080 or Barbara Kiley, VP and speaker coordinator, at 813-390-2710.