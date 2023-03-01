Oakwood Couples Golf in Full Swing

This year’s edition of the Oakwood 18-Hole Couples League is going strong with over 200 members. The group gathers at the Oakwood clubhouse on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, November through May, for an afternoon shotgun featuring different fun handicapped team games on each occasion. Couples play together, but teams are assigned randomly, so you are always paired with new teammates. The majority of the players then gather for an optional social hour and dinner in the Oakwood ballroom, with prizes for the teams who place and for the individuals who win Closest to the Pin and Longest Putt on designated holes.

Membership is open to interested couples with registered golf handicaps who like to socialize and have fun golfing. Cheri and JC Curtin invite you to call or text them at 206-369-5291 for more information or to apply for membership.