IronOaks Tennis Club Gender Doubles Winners Crowned

The annual IronOaks Tennis Club (IOTC) Gender Doubles Tournament, held from Jan. 17-21, featured intense competition on the courts. In spite of a few rain delays, competition ended on Saturday, as scheduled, with the following results:

Men’s Division 1: First place: Jim Bowles and Bob Lynne, second place: Bill Cunningham and Craig Twitchell

Men’s Division 2: First place: Marv Jensen and Mike Kroelinger, second place: Chuck Mulvenna and Wayne Newman

Men’s Division 3: First place: Denny Schulstad and Greg Shedd, second place: Tom Crookston and Lloyd Yanke

Women’s Division 1: First place: Cathy Coin and Gina Jaffe, second place: Cindy Guillaume and Barb Jorgensen

Women’s Division 2: First place: CC Capeluto and Melissa Emery, second place: Mary Stephens and Edith Tanniru

Thanks to all the teams who participated! Special thanks to Valley of the Sun team Slice Girls for providing refreshments throughout the week and capping off the week with pizza and cake on Saturday.