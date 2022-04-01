Ocotillo Fine Art & Craft Show

Sandy Ashbaugh

Enjoy fine art and craft on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with artists who live in Chandler and the surrounding area, just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day. Sponsored by the Ocotillo Artists Group, artisans include ceramicists, jewelers, painters, digital artists, and more, creating one-of-a-kind art, great for collectors as well as for gifts. Look for the white tents in Downtown Ocotillo, at 2547 W. Queen Creek Road, in Chandler, between Price and Dobson Roads on the west end of the shopping center. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ocotilloartistsgroup.