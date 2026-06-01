Our Last Formal Meeting of the 2025-26 Year!

Blanca Sanchez

We all know that time flies yet we’re usually quite surprised when it really does happen and our final meeting for the year is here and our Quilty friends go to their summer homes (those fortunate to have them) and our quilt group becomes a small group of quilters having impromptu and casual meetings in the summer months. It’s all good for sure!

With that said- I’d like to share some websites and YouTube shows that will help those of us who refuse to go out in the heat but still need some inspiration, ideas, supplies and fabric, patterns, etc. for our summer creativity. This is just a small list but maybe some of you don’t know some of these yet!

Erica Arndt: www.confessionsofahomeschooler.com

Kimberly Jolly: www.fatquartershop.com

Minki Kim: www.sewingillustration.com

Lori Holt: beeinmybonnetco.blogspot.com

Joanna Figueroa: www.figtreeandcompany.com

Lisa Bonjean: www.primitivegatherings.us

Amy Smart: diaryofaquiltershop.com

These are some of my go to YouTube shows, shops and blogs. They’re all great! Erica and Kimberly have online shopping and great tutorials on both quilt patterns, piecing, etc. and Cross Stitch! Minki Kim specializes in bag making in all sizes, labels and online shopping. Lori Holt is a wizard on making scraps look amazing and all things quilt piecing, organization and of course, embroidery and crochet tutorials. Lori’s fabrics are sold by FatQuarterShop. Joanna has an online shop and focuses on creating beautiful fabrics, simple patterns with a Vintage flair. Lisa Bonjean has an amazing store/retreat house in Wisconsin and creates beautiful fabrics (best flannels I’ve ever felt), embroidery and hand quilting tutorials. Amy Smart has online shopping and does easy to read patterns and has great emails.

I’ve just given you a snippet of these talented ladies. You’ll have fun researching their blogs and learning from them. Keep creating!

Wishing all safe travels and adventures this summer, wherever you may find yourselves! Looking forward to seeing all of you in the Fall!

We’d love for you to join us! Desert Threads is a welcoming, inclusive group. We meet on the second Wednesday of each month in the summer (June, July, August) from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center, 25630 S. Brentwood Dr., in Sun Lakes.

Visit our website to learn all about us—desertthreads.org