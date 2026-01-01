PVLN Compete in Best Ball Scramble

Susie Welker

The first Wednesday of November found 40 Palo Verde Lady Niners competing in a friendly and fun best ball scramble to kick off the winter season. It was a lively group with lots of good golf and much laughter! The winners of this first week of competition were the foursome of Patti Forsythe, Amy Torregrossa, Rena Othick, and Susie Welker who tied with the threesome of Julia Romanin, Sheryl Haugeberg, and Carol Moser. Both teams scored 2 over par to win, much to their delight!

After all the ladies finished their golf round, a general meeting was held to introduce the PVLN officers for the year. Their duties were explained to the entire group, and kudos were given to them with applause.

A list of the game descriptions for all the Wednesdays until the end of April was wholeheartedly accepted. We look forward to the variety of games and the social hour on the Palo Verde patio after each week! Associate Golf Pro Todd Stovall will guide through the game formats each week.

Our group is welcoming to all lady golfers and supportive of all abilities and levels of skill. We play golf to have fun! This group is a wonderful way to make new friendships and to enjoy our wonderful outdoor life here in Sun Lakes. We encourage you to join us some Wednesday! Sign up at the Palo Verde Pro Shop on a weekly basis.