Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club – January 2026

Breakfast Lions Donate to Camp Tatiyee

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club are proud longtime supporters of Lions Camp Tatiyee in Northern Arizona. On hand at the Breakfast Lions monthly meeting to receive this year’s donation was Pam Swanson, executive director of the camp.

Breakfast Lions Donate to AFMA Christmas Toy Drive

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club donated to the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority’s Christmas Toy Drive.

Breakfast Lions Club Donates to AZCEND Breakfast Lions Club Donates to AZCEND

Brian Curry

Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club President Jack Dreyer presented a donation check to AZCEND CEO Trinity Donovan. AZCEND, located in Chandler, provides everything from a food bank to assistance with emergency shelters. They offer parenting classes to childhood literacy classes or, as Dreyer commented, “Their motto is ‘from hunger to hope,’” and we fully support their mission.

Breakfast Lions Fund Scholarship

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club (SLBLC) continues their partnership with the Chandler Education Foundation as they sponsor a high school student going onto higher education in the trades.

Breakfast Lions Club Donate to Valley Bloom

Sarah Auffret

More than 500 homeless teenagers enrolled in the Chandler and Gilbert School Districts are caught up in a situation in which they have no regular place to sleep at night. Some have parents who have lost jobs, have passed away, or are incarcerated. Others have simply been left on their own and are couch surfing with friends or relatives. A few live in cars.

Valley Bloom has stepped in to provide these students with snacks, backpacks, shoes, hygiene kits, clothing, fast food gift cards, transit passes, and academic support. Kay Glantz, a Valley Bloom member from Sun Lakes, not only helps coordinate the teen program but has secured a $500 donation from the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club.

“We are so thankful for all your efforts, for the volunteers, and the people who support us,” said Susan Cadena, Prevention Coordinator for Gilbert Public Schools. “We have kiddos as young as elementary age who are living on their own. They need so much help. The schools can provide breakfast and lunch and transportation, but this program helps fill the gaps. You are literally making the difference in helping these children stay in school.”

Both school districts have a special program to identify and help homeless students using federal guidelines. They are thrilled when Glantz and her co-chair Diane Burrus bring carloads of snacks and supplies each month.

In December the two volunteers delivered holiday stockings with candy and fast food gift cards, and in November they furnished 13 turkey dinners for children who were bunking with friends or relatives. Recently, they gave sporting good cards to teens who needed specialized shoes for sports. They also provided hundreds of new school shoes, thanks to a grant from the Del E. Webb Foundation.

Meeting more personal needs, last month they provided new sheets and pajamas for a teen girl recovering from surgery at a friend’s house. Five of the homeless teens are now attending college on scholarships from Valley Bloom, thanks to support from the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club and others.

Valley Bloom, formerly called Assistance League of East Valley, also provides clothing for needy elementary school children, additional college scholarships, funds for foster teens at East Valley Institute of Technology, assault survivor kits for hospitals and police/fire agencies, and monthly socials at an adult day care center.

Their popular thrift shop carries boutique fashions, sportswear, books, household items, toys, children’s clothing, tools, and other items. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The thrift shop is located at 2326 N. Alma School Road in Chandler.

Besides the thrift shop, support comes from grants and donations. New members are welcome, as are donated items for the shop. A fundraising fashion show and luncheon, Runway for Hope, will be held on March 28 at the Marriott Phoenix Chandler. It will spotlight the teen program. Sponsorships are needed.

For more information on Valley Bloom, visit www.valleybloom.org.