Raising the Bar in Sun Lakes: Sun Lakes Pickleball Club, IronOaks

A Message from Joe Koken, Club President

Since its establishment in 2008, the IronOaks Pickleball Club has mirrored the explosive national growth of the sport, evolving into one of the Southwest’s most dedicated and thriving organizations. Our mission is centered on maximizing the enjoyment, health benefits, and community fellowship that pickleball offers to players of all ages and skill levels.

This commitment is built upon a truly state-of-the-art facility that firmly establishes IronOaks as a premier pickleball destination in the Southeast Valley. We offer 10 dedicated courts, including eight with professional-grade lighting for evening play, alongside specialized practice areas for lessons and ball machine usage.

As we close out 2025, the club looks back with pride. Our membership has soared, maintaining a robust base of 475 passionate players, and we’ve welcomed many new enthusiasts to the game.

The year’s success was highlighted by our wildly successful Pickle Barrel Classic tournament, a major regional event that draws competitive players and spectators alike. Planning is already underway for an even bigger 2026 tournament. Beyond competition, our focus on organized player development and our popular social events continue to foster camaraderie both on and off the court.

Crucially, the club demonstrated its commitment to the larger community by playing a major role in the Fourth Annual Play It Forward for Neighbors Who Care charity event, a collaboration with the community’s tennis, golf, softball, and billiards groups. We are proud to leverage the popularity of pickleball to support local charitable efforts, a tradition we plan to continue in 2026.

While celebrating our successes, we recognize the increasing demand for courts and ongoing needs to maintain our facility at its top standard—a great problem to have!

Please keep your eye on this space for news and developments in our pickleball community.