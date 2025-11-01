Sun Lakes Chorale Holiday Concert—Feel the Love, Feel the Beat

Yvonne Orlich

By this print date, the Chorale will be well into their rehearsals for the Holiday Concert in December. After seven (more or less) rehearsals, we are fine-tuning many numbers while still working out the kinks of many others. There is a pretty full repertoire to work through, and we are doing our best to master each and every number.

If you attend the concert on Thursday, Dec. 11, we can guarantee that you will be more than pleased with the variety of music. From Broadway-ish to upbeat jazzy to traditional, peaceful Christmas numbers, surely every audience member will be pleased with it all. As in the past, the energy level is high, no matter what the song tempo is. Although, truly, the tempo of some of them is pretty darned invigorating! The music covers a wide spectrum of holiday numbers, which offers satisfaction to everyone in the audience.

Before you know it, we’ll be out there in front of Ace Hardware on Riggs Road selling advanced concert tickets. Amazingly, our tickets are still only $10! We will be at Ace Hardware on the following dates: Tuesday, Nov. 25; Tuesday, Dec. 2; and Tuesday, Dec. 9. If you know a Chorale member, you will be able to purchase tickets from them soon, and there will be tickets sold at the door. However, get your tickets early, as the Holiday Concert is always a sell-out. Look for us at the entrance.

Won’t you join us on Thursday, Dec. 11, at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a start time of 7 p.m., promptly. See you there!