Thank You, Rotary Club

Dr. Honora Norton

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) members who deliver the monthly Sun Lakes Splash newspapers and Source Books gathered for a group photo. Once a month, the Sun Lakes Splash newspaper makes its appearance on more than 16,000 Sun Lakes driveways. If one is in his/her front yard when this happens, you’ll see a car slowly pass by with a passenger tossing a newspaper onto your driveway after preparing the newspaper for delivery. Who are these people? They are Rotary people of action—over 100 Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Rotarians, spouses, family members, and friends. Per Splash Delivery Committee Chair Jim O’Connell, the funds earned for these deliveries is turned right back into the community towards CUSD student scholarships, community food pantries, veteran support, dictionaries to over 70,000 3rd graders, youth leadership camps, STEM education, and initiatives towards childhood cancer and many other charitable RCSL projects.

To learn more about RCSL membership, fellowship, and projects, see www.sunlakesrotary.com or contact the club president at 480-385-9266.