Register for Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce at Oasis

The Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce Club is dedicated to fostering a fun and social atmosphere where members of all skill levels can enjoy the game of bocce ball. Our club welcomes all residents of Sun Lakes to play at the Sun Lakes Country Club Oasis bocce courts.

First sessions will play for seven weeks starting Oct. 29. Play will be Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Three sessions are played in the fall, winter, and spring.

Registration for the first session of play started in September. You can register as an individual or as a team of up to four players.

To register, pick up or print a registration form:

• See instructions on the website SunLakesCountryClub.com under Clubs then Bocce, or

• At the Activities Open House at Sun Lakes Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 11, or

• At the Activities Open House at Cottonwood Palo Verde on Saturday, Oct. 4.

All registration forms must be received by the deadline of Sunday, Oct. 12.

Fees prior to play include:

• A $5 club membership fee for all players, used for equipment and social activities;

• A $10 fee for IronOaks residents, which goes to the HOA due to no reciprocal HOA agreement; and

• A $10 per-session fee used towards prize money.

Fees will be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the SLCC clubhouse. An HOA homeowners or renters card must be presented, along with fees.

Come join us and enjoy the camaraderie and fun of bocce ball at the Sun Lakes Country Club Oasis bocce courts!