The ImproVables Perform Their 4th Annual Halloween Show!

The ImproVables comedy improv troupe of Sun Lakes Community Theatre returns to the Cottonwood Saguaro Room with their immensely popular Halloween show on Wednesday, Oct. 29! This hauntingly hilarious and fun show has been a sold-out hit for the last three Halloweens. Seating is limited, so be sure to get in on the laughter and get your tickets as soon as they go on sale!

Online ticket sales begin on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at www.slctinfo.com.

Tickets are $30 per person and include both a dinner buffet and the show. The dinner is a Hawaiian delight—a “Hulaween” feast—featuring Polynesian chicken, rice, stir-fry veggies, two salads, and dessert!

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The ImproVables’ shows are very unique, because they are primarily based on audience ideas and suggestions. Sometimes audience volunteers “get in on the act.” It’s all in good fun, as one audience member declared after the last show, “My face hurt from laughing so hard!”