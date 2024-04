Come and join us for a lively discussion. We meet on the second Tuesday of the month in the Sewing Room at Oakwood at 7 p.m.

No membership is required. Just come and enjoy a lively discussion with open-minded, interesting people. No arguing—just different points of view.

We look forward to meeting new people. See you on April 9. This month’s topic will be “The Stigma of Aging.”

For further information, contact Joyce Recupido at 480-802-7275.