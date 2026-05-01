Rotary Club – May 2026

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Supports Veterans

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes raised money through “Month of Money” raffle ticket sales for P.A.W.S.S. a 501(c)(3) organization. P.A.W.S.S. mission is to provide service dog training free of charge for needy veterans. RCSL appreciates and thanks all the donors of this community service program.

RCSL Veterans Services Committee’s goal was to sell one thousand $20 tickets. The result: RCSL members and friends sold 751 tickets resulting in gross income of $15,020. RCSL budgeted $3,700 for printing, advertising, and weekly and final prize winner (26) drawings. Raffle prize winners donated $1,400 of prize winner monies back to RCSL. RCSL retained $2,500 for future veteran services projects.

RCSL club president, Ed Anderson and RCSL veteran services committee chair, Stan Kaufman presented the $10,000 check to P.A.W.S.S. co-founders Ryan and Janna Newman, and daughter Irelyn Newman (and Pups).

Learn more at www.pupsandwarriors.org and www.sunlakesrotary.org.

RCSL Names Neil Cutler Rotarian of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) named Neil Cutler the April 2026 Rotarian of the Month. As a member of the 2026 Golf Committee, Neil led the efforts to sign up over 75 sponsors for the event. Neil, a Chandler resident and a RCSL member since March 2023, has participated in many community service projects—most recently he helped sort food donations at Matthews Crossing Food Pantry’s warehouse. Additionally, as needed, Neil often assists with photography at meetings.

Sun Lakes Rotary Members Spring Into Action

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Per Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) Rotarian Ann Diamond, the Easter Bunny has placed his annual order for baskets. This is the fourth year RCSL and Sun Lakes Sew-N-Sews Children’s Charities Committee have partnered on this “springing into action” community service project.

Over 155 individually designed and crafted baskets were sewn, filled and delivered to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, a Phoenix nonprofit that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families. Amanda Hope directors call this Peacebuilders project a positive major distraction for their little cancer warriors who look forward to their visit from the Easter Bunny each spring.

The theme for this season’s work party/basket assembly event was “Let’s hop to it.” Bunny assistants included RCSL Rotarians Ann Diamond, Chloe Hanken, Sharon Flood, Kandi Skrabala, Judi Edmonds and SewNSew members.

Women’s Trophy: Amy Bockerstette, Kristin Loewen, Samantha Evangelista, and Cindy Kay. The tournament’s top award winners were: mixed trophy: Aaron Welle, Courtny Tyler, Matt Tyler, and Karen Kramarczyk (not in photo).

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Held Its 32nd Annual Golf Tournament

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) 32nd Annual Golf Tournament was held March 8, at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club. RCSL is confident that its fundraising goal of $25,000 will be exceeded by a comfortable margin.

RCSL extends gratitude to members and Golf Committee, volunteers, donors, 144 golfers, 50 plus dinner guests, Cottonwood Country Club staff, and ball drop, auction, wine pull, and raffle winners.

Event chair Ed Anderson states the funds raised over 32 years have supported hundreds of valley wide charities and children in the Chandler Unified School District (CUSD). RCSL current projects include: over 100,000 Dictionaries given to third graders; Sun Lakes Sew-N-Sews partnership; MANA House, P.A.W.S.S. and other veteran services projects; electronic recycling project; valley senior living projects; food banks; Welcome to America Project; Gila River Community School Library; CUSD STEM mentoring and competitions; and student and teacher essay contests, leadership camps, and scholarships/awards. RCSL has completed over twenty-five service projects since July 1, 2025.

RCSL appreciates the donations from the following sponsors: Earnhardt Auto Center, Trust Bank, State Farm Insurance, Don Bell Challenge, Scheels, The Park at Copper Creek, Home Watch Care Givers, Edward Jones—Stephen Phair, Western State Bank, Sundt Construction, State Farm—Courtny Tyler, The Young Team, Fish & Sarhangian Oral Surgery, Frosch Travel—Lisa Phillips, Hon-Dah Resort Casino, Krystal Accounting Service, Quality Custom Roofing, Saba & Chiappetti Dental Assoc., Santa Roger; to the loyal 47 Tee-sign sponsors; and special recognition to event sponsors: Don Bell, Peter and Karin Meade, Scheels, Doc’s Pools, Chase Western, Matt Rigsby—Photographer, One Big Life by Dr. Elaine Ralls, West USA Realty—Ed Anderson, and American Family Insurance—Neil Cutler.

See www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Helps Neighbors

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) helped sort food donations at a valley food pantry. Per RCSL community service project chair Kandi Skrabala, Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank provides food to neighbors in need, while engaging with the community feeding the hungry. Close to 200,000 individuals are served annually with emergency food boxes and student weekend backpacks. See www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Names Teachers of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) congratulates Brian Riesen, physical education teacher at CUSD Haley Elementary School, for being named RCSL February 2026 Teacher of the Month. Sara Zion, who nominated Brian, stated that Brian meets a wide range of physical and emotional needs of his students and creates a supportive and engaging learning environment.

RCSL congratulates Annell Schmerfeld, sixth grade teacher at Chandler Traditional Academy (CTA)–Liberty, for being named RCSL March 2026 Teacher of the Month. Mary Rinne, who nominated Annell, stated that Annell adapts to student individual needs and always looks forward to new and creative ways to teach and reach students.

RCSL Teacher of the Month chairperson, Becky Kerr thanks RCSL corporate members Earnhardt Automotive and TrustBank who jointly sponsor the $700 check given to each RCSL Teacher of the Month. For more Info see www.sunlakesrotary.org.