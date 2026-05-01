In the Essential Oils and Natural Wellness Club, we seek natural, gentle approaches to wellness and have fun learning how to use essential oils for cleaning, relaxing tension, sleeping better, increasing energy, balancing mood, improving digestion, and more!

We are grateful to share the benefits of essential oils with each other. We learn what oils, how much (how to dilute), and which oils are safe (for humans and pets).

Many people have asked me what essential oils are good for and how they work. Did you know that pure essential oils have anti–inflammatory, antihistamine, properties? When I started addressing root causes, I started healing.

Join us and sample essential oils that have been shown to lift mood, calm the nervous system, and support our bodies and environments for better health.

We meet Monday mornings at 10 a.m. at Cottonwood Clubhouse, Room A-2, on EJ Robson Blvd.

After June 1, our club meetings will move online via Zoom on the second Monday of each month. We plan to resume in–person meetings at the clubhouse in the fall.

Please call, text, or email if you would like meeting links, information, or have any questions.

208–880-8829 or Itsgail@hotmail.com.